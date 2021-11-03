 Skip to content

Metal Unit update for 3 November 2021

Metal Unit Patch Note #2

Hello Everyone,

This is the Metal Unit development team.

Here's the update patch note for 11/02.

  • Fixed bug where item #5036 didn't appear in the player's collection.
  • Fixed a level in Deeplava to prevent going out of bounds.
  • Fixed multiple levels where the player could get stuck in the environment.
  • Fixed a bug that incorrectly let the player keep buffs from the ruins dungeon.
  • Fixed mistakes in texts.

Now we are working on something significant that you can look forward to!

Thanks for your support and please keep an eye for our future update!

Thank you!

