Halloween 2021 - 5.0.7x

The Sha'ri Desert will be home to Halloween themed enemies until mid November. Until then, enemies with fire attacks in this zone will drop Blazing Candy which can be used to forge a powerful new magic ability for the team.
Skill highlight: Enraging Flames
"Unleash a radical fire burst. Cooldown: 2 turns."
Detail: Three-hit fire combo. 30MP.
Skill Power: (MAG * 5) per hit.
Learned by: Guide: Enraging Flames - synthesized in the Crafting menu once the boss of the area has been defeated.
Notes:
- Due to the lack of high powered weapons and armor available for the team, the event enemies have 1/10th the HP they would have normally had at level 50.
- Additionally, the event enemies will be scaled down in stats starting on Nov 5th, reducing the overall difficulty until it falls in line with Ruby's expected power at the Orc War's beginning.
- Defeating the boss "Bones'n'Knives" multiple times is possible, but will not yield useful items. The item required to access the Crafting menu only needs to be obtained once and is hidden so it can not be sold.
- Enemies respawn by leaving the area and coming back. There are 52 total enemies placed on the field including the boss.
- Permanent fixtures to Sha'ri Desert are currently unavailable. Some of the landscape is also not yet properly configured. Therefore, saving is restricted in this zone.
- There are no dramatic changes since 5.0.7 besides the event, so this version of the game will be referred to as 5.0.7x. When the event is over on Nov 14th, the version will once again display 5.0.7.
- The Gauntlet is under construction and is currently blocked off pending tests.
5.0.7x [Build #103-x, Release Date: October 31, 2021]
Event:
- Level 50 Halloween themed enemies inhabit the newly opened Sha'ri Desert until November 14th, 2021.
-- Defeat the enraged enemy atop the central cliff for a new skill guide!
-- Once obtained, the guide can be created as many times as you need. However, the Blazing Candy will leave with the level 50 enemies on Nov 14th.
Known Issues:
- The Gauntlet is under construction and is inaccessible at this time.
- The level 50 Halloween enemies were created with the new level system which has already revealed a problem in its design. Between now and November 14th, the stats of these enemies will continue to be adjusted.
-- The problem is not the stat spread themselves, but rather the current access to high stat weapons and armor. Even at the highest levels, these enemies should prove extremely challenging.
Changed depots in devtest branch