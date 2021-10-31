 Skip to content

Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 31 October 2021

Small Improvements and Overall Game Balance!!

31 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Correction of wrong subtitles.
  • Correction of Transition of animations.
  • New Auto-Save System.
  • New Drop System, now you can choose between losing items on death or Continue with inventory.
  • Correction of some textures.
  • Balance in item respawn.
  • Improvements in the textures of the Indians.
  • Now aggressive animals do not attack inside the Tribe.
  • Repositioning of horses in the indigenous village.
  • Correction in the manufacturing menu and work table translations.
  • Improved artificial intelligence.
  • Player running faster.
  • More life on the initial compass and switch from bone stick to bone knife.

Changed files in this update

Sacrifice of The Spirit Content Depot 1548431
