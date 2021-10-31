- Correction of wrong subtitles.
- Correction of Transition of animations.
- New Auto-Save System.
- New Drop System, now you can choose between losing items on death or Continue with inventory.
- Correction of some textures.
- Balance in item respawn.
- Improvements in the textures of the Indians.
- Now aggressive animals do not attack inside the Tribe.
- Repositioning of horses in the indigenous village.
- Correction in the manufacturing menu and work table translations.
- Improved artificial intelligence.
- Player running faster.
- More life on the initial compass and switch from bone stick to bone knife.
Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 31 October 2021
Small Improvements and Overall Game Balance!!
