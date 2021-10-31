New Version - 0.1.0.1

Hello investigators and monsters! We've added some improvements and fixed some bugs that you have reported through our Discord. We thank the player base kindly for bringing these issues to our attention. ːsteamhappyː
Version: 0.1.0.1
Build:
Balance Changes
- Damage knockback animation on Revenant now has a 5s timer between plays to prevent stun locking.
- Reduced Winchester magazine from 6 to 5.
Additions
- Added an Early Access message for when the game starts.
- Added Steam detection to the game which is required to play.
- Added Tutorial videos to show how to play the game.
- Added unique icon for Random Monster in Character Selection
Fixes
- Fixed issue where clients would leave the jaw bone in the shrine after picking it up.
- Fixed a layout issue for the HUD in Chinese.
- Fixed bug where clients sometimes couldn't see Femur in chest.
- Fixed bug where Win As Character achievements were not being issued.
- Fixed bug where Spirt would continue to play sapping sound after death.
- Fixed bug where investigators could sometimes get stuck in a constant state if taking damage with a Winchester during reload.
- Gramophone trap collisions improved so items nearby can be picked up.
Changed files in this update