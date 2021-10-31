Beta Hotfix 4

This hotfix mainly focuses on two elusive bugs; Card Upgrades not resolving correctly, and Combat not instantiating properly due to issues with subBiomes.
It also has the monsters animating when it buffs, which was noticeably missing. As well as further balance changes, Poison in particular still verging on too punishing.
Patch Notes:
- Fixed Card Upgrades not applying the correct upgrades
- Fixed missing Elite/Boss biome data, likely cause of event-based encounters not loading properly
- Fixed Elite/Boss biome filtering for regular encounters
- Play roaring animation when playing Power Cards, and when Enemy is Buffing
- Enemy Damage and Bleed slightly increased, Poison massively nerfed.
- Block Momentum fixed to go up with Block cards instead of with Skill cards
- Academy showed wrong icon if Fist was required
- Replaced missing SixaTwo middle leg limb icon
- Fixed Wise Blue's instantiation issues
Card Fixes:
- Uproot fixed to apply to enemy
- Exsanguinate fixed to cause enemy to lose health
- Shall Not Pass slightly nerfed
