Labyrinthine update for 30 October 2021

Labyrinthine Update 31/10/21

Update 31/10/21 · Build 7631573

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog below:

  • Improved Network Interpolation (i.e. people should jitter less)
  • Fixed the halloween items so they spawn on the correct date
  • Monsters screaming will now cause screenshake
  • You now play an animation when reviving someone
  • Fixed an issue where crypt and cornfields were rare at lv5
  • Increased the chance for a cosmetic to spawn
  • Revive changed to require holding E instead of pressing it once
  • Anniversary hat added for those who purchased the game in the first year of release
  • Fixed an issue where some monsters would scream twice
  • Fixed the well objective
  • Shows "A player just died" when infinite lives is active
  • Notes now say Read instead of Pickup when examining them
  • Fixed the background of the early access screen being blue
  • Tweaked smiley's kill range
  • Massively improved performance on the corn maze map
  • Corn leaves on the ground should be static
  • Added "safety net" to lobby so that failing to load an avatar won't cause a disconnect
  • Fixed a navigation issue that could occur on certain maps causing the monsters to "walk in place"
  • Dissolve effect changed for effigies
  • Monsters should now be able to enter the tree puzzle room
  • The cursor should always unlock when the go to lobby button appears (fixes an issue of not being able to click it when in bleedout)
  • Improved clubfoot's vision detection
  • Improved scarecrow's vision detection
  • Lives should now reset between story chapters
  • Fixed the lights out puzzle in the corn maze
  • Potential fix for duplicated lobbies
  • Monsters can no longer kill you when they are killing another player
  • A bunch of smaller bug fixes not listed

Changed files in this update

Labyrinthine Content Depot 1302241
