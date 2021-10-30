Labyrinthine Update 31/10/21

Changelog below:
- Improved Network Interpolation (i.e. people should jitter less)
- Fixed the halloween items so they spawn on the correct date
- Monsters screaming will now cause screenshake
- You now play an animation when reviving someone
- Fixed an issue where crypt and cornfields were rare at lv5
- Increased the chance for a cosmetic to spawn
- Revive changed to require holding E instead of pressing it once
- Anniversary hat added for those who purchased the game in the first year of release
- Fixed an issue where some monsters would scream twice
- Fixed the well objective
- Shows "A player just died" when infinite lives is active
- Notes now say Read instead of Pickup when examining them
- Fixed the background of the early access screen being blue
- Tweaked smiley's kill range
- Massively improved performance on the corn maze map
- Corn leaves on the ground should be static
- Added "safety net" to lobby so that failing to load an avatar won't cause a disconnect
- Fixed a navigation issue that could occur on certain maps causing the monsters to "walk in place"
- Dissolve effect changed for effigies
- Monsters should now be able to enter the tree puzzle room
- The cursor should always unlock when the go to lobby button appears (fixes an issue of not being able to click it when in bleedout)
- Improved clubfoot's vision detection
- Improved scarecrow's vision detection
- Lives should now reset between story chapters
- Fixed the lights out puzzle in the corn maze
- Potential fix for duplicated lobbies
- Monsters can no longer kill you when they are killing another player
- A bunch of smaller bug fixes not listed
