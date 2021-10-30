another little update, 30th Octover

v.0.2.6
Fixes:
- You can no longer get the Ramps +5x multiplier in Classic when Obstacles is set to zero.
- One secret coin has been uncollectible since 0.2.1 - that's now fixed.
- Fixed a couple of non-solid walls in the Upper Sewer.
- Camera should no longer clip into the wall in the Old Snek Pit.
- Fixed a minor keyboard navigation bug on the main menu (Mek-a-Snek > Extras).
- The itch.io version will no longer stop you from editing your previous Mek-a-Snek patterns when no Steam login is found.
Improvements:
- Collectibles now leave a "ghost" behind, so that you can collect them again, if you like.
- The "enable/disable events" dialog in the Content menu now has a cancel button, and also indicates whether events are currently enabled or disabled by only enabling the appropriate button.
- The Serpenta Muerta body is now partly separated from the Crypt of Snek event - if you unlock Serpenta Muerta and play it outside of spooky week, it won't automatically activate Crypt of Snek. Crypt of Snek will remain a separate annual event and might have new seasonal content in future.
