Temple Of Snek update for 30 October 2021

another little update, 30th Octover

v.0.2.6

Fixes:

  • You can no longer get the Ramps +5x multiplier in Classic when Obstacles is set to zero.
  • One secret coin has been uncollectible since 0.2.1 - that's now fixed.
  • Fixed a couple of non-solid walls in the Upper Sewer.
  • Camera should no longer clip into the wall in the Old Snek Pit.
  • Fixed a minor keyboard navigation bug on the main menu (Mek-a-Snek > Extras).
  • The itch.io version will no longer stop you from editing your previous Mek-a-Snek patterns when no Steam login is found.

Improvements:

  • Collectibles now leave a "ghost" behind, so that you can collect them again, if you like.
  • The "enable/disable events" dialog in the Content menu now has a cancel button, and also indicates whether events are currently enabled or disabled by only enabling the appropriate button.
  • The Serpenta Muerta body is now partly separated from the Crypt of Snek event - if you unlock Serpenta Muerta and play it outside of spooky week, it won't automatically activate Crypt of Snek. Crypt of Snek will remain a separate annual event and might have new seasonal content in future.

