 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Rising Lords update for 4 November 2021

0.12.7 (November 4) HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 7631172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.12.7 (November 4) HOTFIX

Fixes:

fixed battle crash on retaliation due to recent changes

fixed battle camera mp desync

fixed another 'unit_on_the_move' crash

fixed frozen input bug

Changed depots in previous branch

View more data in app history for build 7631172
Rising Lords Content Depot 835651
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.