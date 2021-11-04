0.12.7 (November 4) HOTFIX
Fixes:
fixed battle crash on retaliation due to recent changes
fixed battle camera mp desync
fixed another 'unit_on_the_move' crash
fixed frozen input bug
Changed depots in previous branch