Animalia Survival update for 30 October 2021

Lags and bug fixes

30 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[h1]Hello Wild Friends!

we appreciate all the feedbacks, and we adjusted the problem that was passed on to us about the lags and other bugs

we will be making new adjustments to improve the game more and more.

Thank you!

High Brazil Studio

