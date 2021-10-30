 Skip to content

Dura Vita Online update for 30 October 2021

Patch 3.3

Patch 3.3

Skipped posting a couple patches because I got lazy.

  • Harvesting got an overhaul. When harvesting using WASD to influence the mini game along with the mouse buttons.
  • Lots of monster updates with damage, health, reaction time, etc.
  • Hair will now be hidden when putting on a helmet. There is a problem when loading the game still if you have hair and a helmet on. You just have to reequip to fix.
  • Fixed Axe skill update to say "Axe" instead of "Axes".
  • Added repairs to weapons and armor,
  • Fixed weapon and armor values not saving.
  • Watcher now drops items.
  • Added housing back into the game. Very basic and buggy.
  • Lots of minor bug fixes.

