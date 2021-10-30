Skipped posting a couple patches because I got lazy.
- Harvesting got an overhaul. When harvesting using WASD to influence the mini game along with the mouse buttons.
- Lots of monster updates with damage, health, reaction time, etc.
- Hair will now be hidden when putting on a helmet. There is a problem when loading the game still if you have hair and a helmet on. You just have to reequip to fix.
- Fixed Axe skill update to say "Axe" instead of "Axes".
- Added repairs to weapons and armor,
- Fixed weapon and armor values not saving.
- Watcher now drops items.
- Added housing back into the game. Very basic and buggy.
- Lots of minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update