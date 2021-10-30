 Skip to content

#tacticalunderground arcade update for 30 October 2021

#tacticalunderground arcade halloween match

IN THIS HALLOWEEN HARDCORE IS WAITING FOR YOU!

Challenge yourself in the Halloween 2021 ENDURANCE mode.

Using a 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun, you have to show who is the best OPERATOR in the #tacticalunderground series.

Hardcore now!

Operate.

