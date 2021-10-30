 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Flashlight update for 30 October 2021

Update Notes 10/30/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7631145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Easy mode zombies now tend to be slower on average.
  • Easy mode zombies now have less health.
  • Easy mode's first level now only requires finding one data module.
  • Easy mode now identifies the location of the data module mercenaries are trying to recover on the mini map in the top right.
  • Easy mode bullet damage is reduced from enemy mercenaries.
  • Dying in easy mode no longer causes you to lose your weapons.
  • Events that required ammo at the beginning of story maps now all require scrap only.
  • Increased sprint timers for PVE mode.
  • Increased the amount of ammo provided by crates.
  • Hardened scene transition from reported issues.
  • Fixed an issue with one of the zombie events.

Changed files in this update

Flashlight Content Depot 1456261
  • Loading history…
Flashlight Depot Mac Depot 1456262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.