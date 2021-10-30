- Easy mode zombies now tend to be slower on average.
- Easy mode zombies now have less health.
- Easy mode's first level now only requires finding one data module.
- Easy mode now identifies the location of the data module mercenaries are trying to recover on the mini map in the top right.
- Easy mode bullet damage is reduced from enemy mercenaries.
- Dying in easy mode no longer causes you to lose your weapons.
- Events that required ammo at the beginning of story maps now all require scrap only.
- Increased sprint timers for PVE mode.
- Increased the amount of ammo provided by crates.
- Hardened scene transition from reported issues.
- Fixed an issue with one of the zombie events.
Flashlight update for 30 October 2021
Update Notes 10/30/2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Flashlight Content Depot 1456261
- Loading history…
Flashlight Depot Mac Depot 1456262
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update