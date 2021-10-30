Project Downfall 0.9.24.1 Halloween Special is live

**
Greetings Crimson Community!
**
That's right, it's that time of the year again! Enjoy the freaky new decor of your apartment as well as a time-limited secret hidden in plain sight :Oinkalot: Once you find it, it will remain unlocked for all your savesgames.
The minigame Dead Heat plays more like a zombie wave based shooter with revamped damage models. Want to take the enemies out, gotta got for them vital organs!
Let the Undead bashing commence...
...and Enjoy! :HaroldChill:
Changed files in this update