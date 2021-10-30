 Skip to content

Project Downfall update for 30 October 2021

Project Downfall 0.9.24.1 Halloween Special is live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Crimson Community!

That's right, it's that time of the year again! Enjoy the freaky new decor of your apartment as well as a time-limited secret hidden in plain sight :Oinkalot: Once you find it, it will remain unlocked for all your savesgames.

The minigame Dead Heat plays more like a zombie wave based shooter with revamped damage models. Want to take the enemies out, gotta got for them vital organs!

Let the Undead bashing commence...

...and Enjoy! :HaroldChill:

