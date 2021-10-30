Update Notes for 1.25.11

Levels:
- following some pertinent remarks from Ryalseth (and as a tribute) level 34 is now more forgiving
- ...and level 40 now has a respawn point
GUI:
- ESC now allows skipping the start/end sequences of levels
- reminder: Ctrl + [Retry] button for a quick restart of a level
- search function in the listings editor (Ctrl-F, F3, Shift-F3...)
Godot :
- updated to Godot 3.2 to work around a bug related to the "find" function...
- ...causing some minor regressions, hopefully fixed!
Game mechanics :
- reactivation of experimental functions to reconfigure reactions between elements...
- ...used in a new (tough) workshop level: "Heist of the Century"!
Changed files in this update