CHR$(143) update for 30 October 2021

Update Notes for 1.25.11

Build 7630991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Levels:

  • following some pertinent remarks from Ryalseth (and as a tribute) level 34 is now more forgiving
  • ...and level 40 now has a respawn point

GUI:

  • ESC now allows skipping the start/end sequences of levels
  • reminder: Ctrl + [Retry] button for a quick restart of a level
  • search function in the listings editor (Ctrl-F, F3, Shift-F3...)

Godot :

  • updated to Godot 3.2 to work around a bug related to the "find" function...
  • ...causing some minor regressions, hopefully fixed!

Game mechanics :

  • reactivation of experimental functions to reconfigure reactions between elements...
  • ...used in a new (tough) workshop level: "Heist of the Century"!

