Apogee update for 30 October 2021

Patch 1.1

Patch 1.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Improved the early game AIs to provide more of a challenge.

--Increased Brawler fire rate.

--Fixed a glitch where when a player grabbed a weapon they sometimes looked at the ground.

--Added in Key bindings that you can set through the options menu.

--Added some more enemies on level one, two, and four.

--Retextured some early enemies such as the the Grunt and Renegades. This was to bring the quality up to standard with later levels in the game.

--Fixed the players aim being a hair off from where your crosshair was pointing.

--Added a death screen for the player.

--Added a skip button during the mission briefings that lets you see the whole text without waiting for it to type in.

Changed files in this update

