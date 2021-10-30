--Improved the early game AIs to provide more of a challenge.
--Increased Brawler fire rate.
--Fixed a glitch where when a player grabbed a weapon they sometimes looked at the ground.
--Added in Key bindings that you can set through the options menu.
--Added some more enemies on level one, two, and four.
--Retextured some early enemies such as the the Grunt and Renegades. This was to bring the quality up to standard with later levels in the game.
--Fixed the players aim being a hair off from where your crosshair was pointing.
--Added a death screen for the player.
--Added a skip button during the mission briefings that lets you see the whole text without waiting for it to type in.
Apogee update for 30 October 2021
Patch 1.1
