V.1.37 Maintenance Patch

This week's patch is packed full of less exciting but important minor fixes and balance changes. Thanks to the community for the help and suggestions getting these sorted.
Gameplay / Balance
- Increased the condition gain/loss from easy/hard training by 50%.
- Decreased the chances of getting gains to max Potential from training focus.
- Increased crowd attendance in divisions 1 & 2, hopefully leading to more money for top division teams and thus more chance to afford higher quality veterans etc. Making those divisions more challenging, but more rewarding too.
User Interface
- Added a column to the barracks table to show training focus and intensity.
- Added a battle log which can be found in your Steam Gladiator Manager directory in the folder “GladiatorManager_data”. The file is called log.txt and records only the text of the most recent battle.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug causing top division simulation crashes that was occasional in high number fight weeks (3v3, 4v4, like week 10).
- Fixed a bug causing the AI not to take proper account of condition when picking fighters against other AI teams. You should see fewer completely exhausted opponents now.
- Fixed a bug causing the AI to sometimes select the same fighter twice against the player team.
- Fixed a bug causing the cup final to be replayed in week 52 if the player won it in week 51.
- Fixed a bug causing relationships to persist and carry over to replacement fighters after contract expiry.
- Fixed some minor gender reporting errors.
- Fixed a bug occasionally allowing fighters to go >100 or <1 on mood/condition following a battle.
Changed files in this update