 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

TripleBuilder update for 30 October 2021

steam achievements update

Share · View all patches · Build 7630909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

dear players.

steam achievements is works now.

it is my first time work with steamworks.

so, there is might be some bug.

please i ask your understanding.

best regards.

Changed files in this update

TripleBuilder Content Depot 1700781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.