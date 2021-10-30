 Skip to content

Midnight Ride update for 30 October 2021

hotfix 1.2.0.4

Build 7630771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Crashfix

Performance

  • self created Workshop items can now be updated
  • custom languages (imported/workshop) can now be removed again properly
  • "file manager" now also shows language name and info
  • "file manager" now includes buttons to browse to the local files and workshop page of the item
  • the "Data" section of the settings menu now also shows buttons to browse to the local storage of save files and screenshots

