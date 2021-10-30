hotfix 1.2.0.4

Changelog
Crashfix
- fixed a bug that prevented the game from starting properly
https://trello.com/c/psVDG8vz
- fixed a bug that crashed the game while loading dialogue sprites
https://trello.com/c/ZBc3vDmE
Performance
- self created Workshop items can now be updated
- custom languages (imported/workshop) can now be removed again properly
- "file manager" now also shows language name and info
- "file manager" now includes buttons to browse to the local files and workshop page of the item
- the "Data" section of the settings menu now also shows buttons to browse to the local storage of save files and screenshots
Changed files in this update