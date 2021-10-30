Update V 0.0.2e

Hi there,
I finnaly posted the update. I worked a lot in the last few month but as you may notice, there is not much more content to play.
The landmass for the Dark Forest and the Snow Lands is implemented now but the caves are empty at this moment. I know the update was delayed so long but to be honest, my time is very limited. I work alone on all of this and my job keeps me a lot. This means the progress is very slow. I don't like it this way. Maybe someday I can do this as a full time job. But for now I have to accept all of it.
I hope you are not upset and can understand that I have only two arms.
Sadly you will notice that your savegames are not listed in the "Load Game" section. Because of major changes you have to start again. I know this is not something good in the first moment. But please understand that in early access everything can and will be changed. So this is a neccessary step.
For those who want to wait for more gameplay content, please wait for the following updates.
Update Notes Version 0.0.2e
Additions:
- Added first person animations
- Added Type 7 hair style for female char
- Added Wood Roof Inner Corner
- Added Wood Roof Corner
- Added Stone Roof Inner Corner
- Added Stone Roof Corner
- Added Wooden Fort Wall
- Added Wooden Fort Wall Gate
- Added Wooden Barricade
- Added Wooden Fort Tower
- Added 3 male head types
- Added 3 female head types
- Added option to change the head type to the character customization
- Added All sounds for Gorothka the giant
- Added Dark Forest biome
- Added Dark Forest flora
- Added Dark Forest animals
- Added Snow Lands biome
- Added Snow Lands flora
- Added experience progress bar to the UI
- added iron
- added pelt
- added iron sword
- added iron greataxe
- added iron spear
- added iron axe and iron pickaxe
- added iron armor
- added iron pelt armor
- added 5 new caves (3 for Dark Forest and 2 for Snow Lands)
- Added rebuildable village objects
- Added new Soundtrack to the main menu
- Added new weapon type: Bihander
- Added new weapon type: Staff
- Added item: Fur
- Added item: Soul essence
- Added crossbow
- Added crossbow bolt
- Added Cold resistance stat
- Added cold resistance values to armory
- Added temperature system
- Added stats system
- Added stat freezing
- Added stat energy gain
- Added stat health regeneration
- Added stat hydration
- Added stat hunger
- Added rotate logics to the mallet menu
- Added the "How to survive" starter questline
- Added field of view options for the first person camera to the graphics settings
- Added quest journal functions. There you get the full explanation of a quest
- Added shields
- Added equipment type: Ring
- Added: Ring of Illumination (Ring that spawns a light orb which will operate like a torch)
- Added Alchemy Table
- Added wooden staff blueprint to alchemy table
- Added Magic Slot to inventory (Slot that defines which magic will used by the staff)
- Added Fire Magic
- Added sub attack for weapons
- Added magic AOE attacks
Changes:
- Changed Main Menu (just a template, will be much better in the future)
- Changed Music and Weather sounds are set to 40% at the very first start of the game)
- Changed Type 6 hair style for female char
- Changed green lands trees, rocks and bushes models
- Changed: Gorothka the giant is a bit faster in moement
- Changed: Gorothka the giant has 7000 HP instead of 10000 HP
- Changed the whole village
- Changed the rebuilding logics
- Changed villagers to own models
- Changed Fox AI to Neutral (Which means it will attack if you come too close to it)
- Enemies will now walking around all over the map
- Only inventory items will drop on death. Equipment and quickslot items will stay
- Changed normal fight system to combo fight system
- Chimneys and campfires will give you a zone where you are not freezing
- Using a portal while sitting on a horse is now possible
- Blocking is only possible with shields now
- Changed: Torches will now loose durability over time while ignited
- Changed: Torches will only holdable with one handed weapons
Optimizations
- Optimized ladder attachments
- Optimized Arrow placement when strawed
Fixes:
- Fixed inventory freezing bug
- Fixed triangle ceilings have intersected wood model
- Fixed triangle ceilings are not placeable on stone walls
- Fixed using info are missing
- Fixed when using the mouse wheel in menus the selected slot will change
- Fixed skin color in first person do not match the customized skin color
- Fixed map does not show previous discovered points after join a server (like caves etc)
- Fixed map is not working
- Fixed combo attacks are triggered with only one mouse click
- Fixed Expierience bar would not display the correct progress after death
- Fixed a bug where the materials of your armor will have strange colors after changing it
- Fixed collecting achievements
- Fixed Motion blur settings are not loaded correctly
- Fixed torch light and particle effect shows up while torch is off and the player is jumping
- Fixed torch sound is still there when jumping into water
Changed files in this update