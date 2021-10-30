Update V 0.0.2e

Hi there,

I finnaly posted the update. I worked a lot in the last few month but as you may notice, there is not much more content to play.

The landmass for the Dark Forest and the Snow Lands is implemented now but the caves are empty at this moment. I know the update was delayed so long but to be honest, my time is very limited. I work alone on all of this and my job keeps me a lot. This means the progress is very slow. I don't like it this way. Maybe someday I can do this as a full time job. But for now I have to accept all of it.

I hope you are not upset and can understand that I have only two arms.

Sadly you will notice that your savegames are not listed in the "Load Game" section. Because of major changes you have to start again. I know this is not something good in the first moment. But please understand that in early access everything can and will be changed. So this is a neccessary step.

For those who want to wait for more gameplay content, please wait for the following updates.

Update Notes Version 0.0.2e

Additions:

Added first person animations

Added Type 7 hair style for female char

Added Wood Roof Inner Corner

Added Wood Roof Corner

Added Stone Roof Inner Corner

Added Stone Roof Corner

Added Wooden Fort Wall

Added Wooden Fort Wall Gate

Added Wooden Barricade

Added Wooden Fort Tower

Added 3 male head types

Added 3 female head types

Added option to change the head type to the character customization

Added All sounds for Gorothka the giant

Added Dark Forest biome

Added Dark Forest flora

Added Dark Forest animals

Added Snow Lands biome

Added Snow Lands flora

Added experience progress bar to the UI

added iron

added pelt

added iron sword

added iron greataxe

added iron spear

added iron axe and iron pickaxe

added iron armor

added iron pelt armor

added 5 new caves (3 for Dark Forest and 2 for Snow Lands)

Added rebuildable village objects

Added new Soundtrack to the main menu

Added new weapon type: Bihander

Added new weapon type: Staff

Added item: Fur

Added item: Soul essence

Added crossbow

Added crossbow bolt

Added Cold resistance stat

Added cold resistance values to armory

Added temperature system

Added stats system

Added stat freezing

Added stat energy gain

Added stat health regeneration

Added stat hydration

Added stat hunger

Added rotate logics to the mallet menu

Added the "How to survive" starter questline

Added field of view options for the first person camera to the graphics settings

Added quest journal functions. There you get the full explanation of a quest

Added shields

Added equipment type: Ring

Added: Ring of Illumination (Ring that spawns a light orb which will operate like a torch)

Added Alchemy Table

Added wooden staff blueprint to alchemy table

Added Magic Slot to inventory (Slot that defines which magic will used by the staff)

Added Fire Magic

Added sub attack for weapons

Added magic AOE attacks

Changes:

Changed Main Menu (just a template, will be much better in the future)

Changed Music and Weather sounds are set to 40% at the very first start of the game)

Changed Type 6 hair style for female char

Changed green lands trees, rocks and bushes models

Changed: Gorothka the giant is a bit faster in moement

Changed: Gorothka the giant has 7000 HP instead of 10000 HP

Changed the whole village

Changed the rebuilding logics

Changed villagers to own models

Changed Fox AI to Neutral (Which means it will attack if you come too close to it)

Enemies will now walking around all over the map

Only inventory items will drop on death. Equipment and quickslot items will stay

Changed normal fight system to combo fight system

Chimneys and campfires will give you a zone where you are not freezing

Using a portal while sitting on a horse is now possible

Blocking is only possible with shields now

Changed: Torches will now loose durability over time while ignited

Changed: Torches will only holdable with one handed weapons

Optimizations

Optimized ladder attachments

Optimized Arrow placement when strawed

Fixes: