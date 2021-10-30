 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

ZEE.END update for 30 October 2021

Alpha 211030 / Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7630680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • the Server Browser menu didn't open

New:

  • added notes with history and hints

Changed files in this update

ZEE_END Content Depot 1715971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.