DOOMBRINGER update for 30 October 2021

Happy halloween! Update notes for October 30th

Share · View all patches · Build 7630672 · Last edited by Wendy

Changelog :

Maps :

E1M9
  • Fixed minor polygon issue by yellow key.
  • Fixed issue where two soldiers would get spawn in the wall by the blue key.
  • Fixed issue with Aswang trap before blue key.
aduel3
  • added aduel3 arena duel map
rekaduel1
  • added rekaduel1 arena duel map

Netcode

  • QuakeC: Massively refactored client prediction code
  • QuakeC: Unified SSQC and CSQC weapon code to a single shared file, instead of mirrored versions
  • QuakeC: Added QW-esque player extrapolation, so player models should no longer clip through walls when moving at high speeds
  • QuakeC: Readded spectator extrapolation with new error correction, so high PL or otherwise choppy clients should be smoother to spectate
  • QuakeC: Added new system for handling viewmodel animations
  • Engine: Added DB2 protocol as to not completely break compatibility

Monsters

Aswang
  • Fixed issues where Aswangs would get stuck in mid air at times.

Functions

  • Added ability to make func's like buttons and doors etc follow another func

Servers

Options
  • Added passworded servers option
  • Added Admin powers to servers

Miscellaneous

  • Changed Competetive prefab slightly to not cause visual issues with Single player.
  • Improved bone rigging on monster models for Aswangs, Pawns, Soldiers, Enforcers and Golems.

