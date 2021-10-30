Automobilista 2 V1.2.5.0 RELEASED

V1.2.5.0 is now live - smaller update this month since we already had a couple of complementary updates well into October and with most of the team now focused on the big late November/December updates, this mostly serves for some extra house-keeping to the previous release along with some further fixes & improvements - more of this still to come early on next week, and then it´s all about the big one later in November - more details on that in our Development Update to be posted next week!
V1.2.5.0 CHANGELOG
GENERAL
- Fixed incorrect environment values on session results screen
- Updated recent historic weather data for all other locations
UI & HUD
- Made ICM Value adjustment inputs continuous
- Explicitly display 'NO' when a vehicle has no factory fitted electronic aids
- Removed 'Sync to Race' weather progression and replaced with 'Real Time' as default option in Test Day
- Changed replay fast forward rewind speed steps and added UI indicator of current speed
- Added an on screen message when mandatory pit window opens
- Fixed incorrect weather dates used for custom championship pre-race sessions.
PHYSICS
- Minor tire tread adjustments to Porsche Cup, F-Classics Gen1 & 2, Group C, F-V10 Gen1, F-Reiza Opala 1986 / Omega 1999 Stock Cars
- Further crankshaft mass fine-tuning to Group C, F-Classic (all gens), F-V12, F-V10, F-Reiza
- Further revised slick tread sensitiveness to water to minimise chances of tires becoming unusable past a certain threshold of saturation
- Minor adjustments to diffuser center of pressure in all F-Classics, F-V10 Gen1 & Mclaren MP4-12
- Group C: Minor adjustments to default diff coast ramps on both cars; Fixed Sauber C9 clutch slipping on upshifts
AI
- Fixed an issue that could lead to AI lifting in straights for very tiny invisible amounts of surface water
- Adjusted AI puddle lifting logic to better account for puddle depth
- Fixed an issue where some vehicles wouldn't receive blue flags in some specific places (Curitiba main straight for example)
- Fixed some AI vehicles would enter hotlap behaviour as soon as they left pits in qualy/practice instead of entering outlap behaviour
- Made AI work harder to avoid the passing cars lane under blue flag conditions
- Increased distance AI cars under blue flag will factor cars behind to move out of the way
- Velocitta: AI tweaks (less apex grass trimming and sausage surfing)
TRACKS
- Velocitta: Fixed hole in grass, uneven terrain under garage tents leading to cars; cleaned up garage positions
- Spa 1993: Revised track cut limits at bus stop chicane. Remove grass crete at 2nd apex
- Long Beach: Added new csm wall (fixing sidewalk curb at pit lane exit causing strange collision)
- Snetterton: Fixed strange pit wall collision; TSO lod pass; Reduced armco shimmering; Enabled start lights
- Brands Hatch: Fixed strange pit wall collision
- Fixed latitude/longitude of Nordschleife & Londrina resulting in slightly innacurate Real Weather data
VEHICLES
- BMW M3 E30: Fixed internal windscreen banner for cars #57 #58
- Metalmoro MRX P4: Added 6 new liveries
Changed files in this update