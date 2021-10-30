English
#########System#####################
The window setting on the title menu now summons a submenu to go down to more details.
You can now directly select a window size from a submenu.
The full-screen background switch is now also part of this submenu.
This change also applies to the relative settings in the game options menu. (Old code was not deleted. They are just disabled)
简体中文
#########System#####################
标题界面上的窗口设置现在将会召唤一个次级菜单来更深入地对窗口进行设定。
现在你可以直接在这个次级窗口中选择想要的游戏窗口大小。
对于游戏全屏背景黑幕的设定也被整合进了这个次级菜单。
该变动也同样在游戏选项界面中相应的选项上被适用。（旧的代码未被删除，只是逻辑上无法抵达。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 30 October 2021
Public Beta Version 20211030
English
Changed files in this update