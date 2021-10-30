 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

SwapOut update for 30 October 2021

FPS Fix and bullet registration fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7630562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch should fix the FPS issues and also help with the bullet registration.

Doors also open quicker after the zombies have been cleared from an area.

Thanks.

Changed files in this update

SwapOut Content Depot 1588121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.