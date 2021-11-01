Update 0.5.6

Hello everyone! Not much time has passed since the last update. Today, I am ready to present a new
New map: Bunker
A new map with the name "Bunker" has been added to the game. It has two interactive features:
- Elevator
- Alarm
New transport: Truck
Bruises in the places of impact for a live pumpkin
New syringe: Zombie virus
Less significant changes:
- Weapon physics has been improved
- Water physics has been improved
- Boat physics has been improved
- Injury effects have been improved
Changed files in this update