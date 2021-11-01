 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Kselebox update for 1 November 2021

Update 0.5.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7630487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! Not much time has passed since the last update. Today, I am ready to present a new

New map: Bunker

A new map with the name "Bunker" has been added to the game. It has two interactive features:

  • Elevator

  • Alarm

New transport: Truck

Bruises in the places of impact for a live pumpkin

New syringe: Zombie virus

Less significant changes:

  • Weapon physics has been improved
  • Water physics has been improved
  • Boat physics has been improved
  • Injury effects have been improved

Don't forget to join our Discord server to keep up to date with all the news

Changed files in this update

Kselebox Content Depot 1687981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.