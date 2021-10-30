Update v. 2021.10.30.0 (tweaks and fixes)

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2021.10.30.0
NEW:
- If you cancel an attack during its active phase (when the blade is at full speed), the animation will play on, until the active phase has ended and only then cancel. You can still cancel an attack during the startup and recovery phase. This is optional (toggle in Options), it's turned on by default.
- You can now choose an option to see Stamina and Body Part health bars (toggle in Options)
FIX:
- Jacek: Fixed Stamina depletion rates
TWEAK:
- Jacek, Laszlo, Isabella, Gedeon: more attacks are homing in their active phase, not only on startup
- Canceling an attack in the startup phase will not be punished by additional stamina reduction, like whiffs are
- Gedeon: faster guards after getting blocked
- Reduced all Stamina consumption to 80% of previous consumption
- Faster Stamina regeneration in "quick" phase of the regeneration period
- Damage reduction of completely tired characters is now capped at -30% (-50% before)
