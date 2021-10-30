 Skip to content

Charlie | The Legend update for 30 October 2021

Halloween Update 1.0.4.5.a - Now available

· Charlie can now perform possession even while using the Detection or Spectre skill.

· Now when Charlie aims to a survivor to perform the possession, he will be able to know if the survivor has a crucifix in his inventory.

· Quick match search has been improved and the ping limit has been removed.

· A Scavengers selection menu has been added within Charlie's selection menu.

· Fixed: Bug related to the music of the main menu and lobby when the music of an emote stopped playing.

· Fixed: Scavengers remained quiet on the factory map.

· Minor fixes and improvements.

