· Charlie can now perform possession even while using the Detection or Spectre skill.
· Now when Charlie aims to a survivor to perform the possession, he will be able to know if the survivor has a crucifix in his inventory.
· Quick match search has been improved and the ping limit has been removed.
· A Scavengers selection menu has been added within Charlie's selection menu.
· Fixed: Bug related to the music of the main menu and lobby when the music of an emote stopped playing.
· Fixed: Scavengers remained quiet on the factory map.
· Minor fixes and improvements.
Charlie | The Legend update for 30 October 2021
Halloween Update 1.0.4.5.a - Now available
