The Dark World: Edge of Eternity update for 30 October 2021

Werewolves and Vampires AI Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.1.885 - October, 30.2021. - Current
PATCH NOTES

FIXED:

- Vaulting & Climbing for Client not working correctly.

  • Footstep audio tweaks and character breathing while sprinting.
  • First person movement and pickup animation
  • Minimap improved
  • Compass improved
  • Mission/Event markers improved
  • Climbing over fences now working
  • Multiplayer support for leveling (collectables)
  • Fixed falling through terrain. (reported by @sconer )
  • Fixed Vampire AI not spawning
  • Night is now brighter
  • Some of houses has been reworked
  • Notification system has been reworked
  • World Map has been reworked (suggestion by @Immortal2🇮🇹 )
  • Pistols and knives have no longer be equipped to be able to use it (can be added to hotbar from equipment inventory)
  • Fixed Cabinets in hospital not spawning loot
  • Hospital building has been updated
  • Train repair station has been updated

ADDED:

  • Werewolf AI
  • New player equipment pieces (knee pads, elbow pads, pistol holster, jeans, short jeans, glasses, tank top, 2 pair of leather gloves, snickers)
  • Character can now take off default starting pants
  • New lootable vehicles
  • 4 new locations
  • Added notifications for pickups, level up, entering and exiting zones (UI)
  • Vaulting through windows
  • Events now spawning world boss
  • Raw food now goes rotten after some time, cooked last much longer
  • Added level bounds (you can no longer go for unlimited swimming)

KNOWN BUGS & ISSUES:

  • Werewolf Audio needs tweaking
  • Vampire Audio needs tweaking
  • Soldier Guard Audio needs tweaking
  • Civilian AI spawning issue - Postponed for next patch
  • Quest needs tweaking (Quest is to easy) - Postponed for next patch



The Dark World - Edge of Eternity Content Depot 1481061
