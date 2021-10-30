Werewolves and Vampires AI Update

Patch 0.1.885 - October, 30.2021. - Current
PATCH NOTES
FIXED:
- Vaulting & Climbing for Client not working correctly.
- Footstep audio tweaks and character breathing while sprinting.
- First person movement and pickup animation
- Minimap improved
- Compass improved
- Mission/Event markers improved
- Climbing over fences now working
- Multiplayer support for leveling (collectables)
- Fixed falling through terrain. (reported by @sconer )
- Fixed Vampire AI not spawning
- Night is now brighter
- Some of houses has been reworked
- Notification system has been reworked
- World Map has been reworked (suggestion by @Immortal2🇮🇹 )
- Pistols and knives have no longer be equipped to be able to use it (can be added to hotbar from equipment inventory)
- Fixed Cabinets in hospital not spawning loot
- Hospital building has been updated
- Train repair station has been updated
ADDED:
- Werewolf AI
- New player equipment pieces (knee pads, elbow pads, pistol holster, jeans, short jeans, glasses, tank top, 2 pair of leather gloves, snickers)
- Character can now take off default starting pants
- New lootable vehicles
- 4 new locations
- Added notifications for pickups, level up, entering and exiting zones (UI)
- Vaulting through windows
- Events now spawning world boss
- Raw food now goes rotten after some time, cooked last much longer
- Added level bounds (you can no longer go for unlimited swimming)
KNOWN BUGS & ISSUES:
- Werewolf Audio needs tweaking
- Vampire Audio needs tweaking
- Soldier Guard Audio needs tweaking
- Civilian AI spawning issue - Postponed for next patch
- Quest needs tweaking (Quest is to easy) - Postponed for next patch
