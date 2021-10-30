 Skip to content

Mad Wild Fairy Tale update for 30 October 2021

Patch 2.10 Major Update

Patch 2.10 Major Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fighting System 1.1

  • All character combat skills have been reworked to achieve more hack and slash feeling.

  • Enemy colliders was updated

  • Skills countdown and manacosts was optimized.

  • All undead units was optimized, they are essentially stronger at night.

  • Skill '1' and all dependent talents have been reworked/replaced:

    Onslaught: Rush forwards and dealing high damage to enemies at the end of your path.

  • Skill '2' and all dependent talents have been reworked/replaced:

    Withdraw: Strike and immediately withdraw a few meters. Damage:(damage + character level)

  • Skill '3' and all dependent talents have been reworked/replaced. (Almost every second feedback about fight "if there is a skill like Diablo Whirlwind or PoE's Cyclone?" So i decided to put it in the game. )

    Barbarian's Legacy: Tornado does permanent damage to everyone. Damage: character level 2. After third rotations does direct hit: damage + (character level 2). Radius: 6 meter.

Gameplay

  • Rules: losing/selling an a tree in you domain dicrease your health permanent by 3 health point.
  • New 'Kingdom Raid' wave modulo 16. With 6 new units: Kingdom Knight, Kingdom Defender(Boss), Hammer, LG Construction(Boss), Hexed Bear(Neutral), Hexer Wolf(Neutral), Pure Bear(Neutral Boss), Pure Wolf(Neutral Boss).

Changed files in this update

Mad Wild Fairy Tale Content Depot 1617161
