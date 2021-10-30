Patch 2.10 Major Update

Fighting System 1.1
All character combat skills have been reworked to achieve more hack and slash feeling.
Enemy colliders was updated
Skills countdown and manacosts was optimized.
All undead units was optimized, they are essentially stronger at night.
Skill '1' and all dependent talents have been reworked/replaced:
Onslaught: Rush forwards and dealing high damage to enemies at the end of your path.
Skill '2' and all dependent talents have been reworked/replaced:
Withdraw: Strike and immediately withdraw a few meters. Damage:(damage + character level)
Skill '3' and all dependent talents have been reworked/replaced. (Almost every second feedback about fight "if there is a skill like Diablo Whirlwind or PoE's Cyclone?" So i decided to put it in the game. )
Barbarian's Legacy: Tornado does permanent damage to everyone. Damage: character level 2. After third rotations does direct hit: damage + (character level 2). Radius: 6 meter.
Gameplay
- Rules: losing/selling an a tree in you domain dicrease your health permanent by 3 health point.
- New 'Kingdom Raid' wave modulo 16. With 6 new units: Kingdom Knight, Kingdom Defender(Boss), Hammer, LG Construction(Boss), Hexed Bear(Neutral), Hexer Wolf(Neutral), Pure Bear(Neutral Boss), Pure Wolf(Neutral Boss).
