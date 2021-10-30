 Skip to content

Inventory Manager update for 30 October 2021

Bug fixes

Build 7629810

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue causing the game to pause when switching between shops, even though option was ticked off in settings.

Fixed an issue causing UI in the top left corner to overlap inventories making them unlockable/unupgradable.

