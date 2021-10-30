 Skip to content

The Magister update for 30 October 2021

v 1.0.0.5 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Pet available from the trader: a Falcon! You can now choose a pet birb instead of a cat/doggo.
  • You can now use Tactical Diplomacy to bluff suspects at 3 stars to force an admission: this means you can now (theoretically) complete a case without completing all the side-quests!
  • Dogma cards now do not need an additional card discard to be banished
  • Discarding a card for a Charge now costs 1 second
  • All suspects now have unique conversation text if you confront them about their motive
  • Added some additional variety to many other conversations
  • Fixed infinite card draw exploit

