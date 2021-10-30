v 1.0.0.5 Patch
- New Pet available from the trader: a Falcon! You can now choose a pet birb instead of a cat/doggo.
- You can now use Tactical Diplomacy to bluff suspects at 3 stars to force an admission: this means you can now (theoretically) complete a case without completing all the side-quests!
- Dogma cards now do not need an additional card discard to be banished
- Discarding a card for a Charge now costs 1 second
- All suspects now have unique conversation text if you confront them about their motive
- Added some additional variety to many other conversations
- Fixed infinite card draw exploit
