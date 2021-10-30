 Skip to content

Horror Royale update for 30 October 2021

Halloween Update

Space Station brings many new textures and assets which help make it the most detailed map in the game so far.

The Imposter takes the appearance of a human and chooses to reveal its true form when it feels like it.

