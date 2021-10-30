Halloween Update

Space Station brings many new textures and assets which help make it the most detailed map in the game so far.
The Imposter takes the appearance of a human and chooses to reveal its true form when it feels like it.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Space Station brings many new textures and assets which help make it the most detailed map in the game so far.
The Imposter takes the appearance of a human and chooses to reveal its true form when it feels like it.
Changed files in this update