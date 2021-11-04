[OWH Ver 2.06→2.08 / OWH+ Ver 1.45→1.46 Changes]

Dear Fans,
Thank you for playing One Way Heroics.
This message is to inform you that a new update has gone live.
- [OWH/OWH+] Added a buffer period after using certain items. This was to fix the issue where the enemy’s turn starts right after using certain items, causing the recovery amount to overlap with enemy damage amount which leads to poor visibility.
- [OWH+] Fixed issue where using bento items via shortcut with Albert in the party does not trigger his message and does not increase his friendship meter.
Again, thank you for your continued support.
Changed files in this update