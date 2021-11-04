 Skip to content

One Way Heroics update for 4 November 2021

[OWH Ver 2.06→2.08 / OWH+ Ver 1.45→1.46 Changes]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • [OWH/OWH+] Added a buffer period after using certain items. This was to fix the issue where the enemy’s turn starts right after using certain items, causing the recovery amount to overlap with enemy damage amount which leads to poor visibility.
  • [OWH+] Fixed issue where using bento items via shortcut with Albert in the party does not trigger his message and does not increase his friendship meter.

