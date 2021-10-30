Alpha 211029 / Update

Map changes:
- added village Polovinka
-
randomly generated camping spots have been added
(if you find one, share a screenshot :)
-
the map of the island has been updated
Gameplay changes:
-
added a sleeping bag, you can respawn on it after death
-
a gasoline canister has been added (it will be needed after adding a car refueling system)
-
added 12 gauge cartridges
- added Remington 870
-
now the AK-47 can only be found in the ZEE bunker
-
now boxes of 7.62x39mm cartridges can only be found in the ZEE bunker
Fixes:
- added the setting of mouse axes
- added first-person punch animation
- after death, the chat window was re-created and it overlapped with the old one
Changed files in this update