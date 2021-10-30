 Skip to content

ZEE.END update for 30 October 2021

Alpha 211029 / Update

Map changes:

- added village Polovinka



  • randomly generated camping spots have been added





    (if you find one, share a screenshot :)

  • the map of the island has been updated

Gameplay changes:

  • added a sleeping bag, you can respawn on it after death

  • a gasoline canister has been added (it will be needed after adding a car refueling system)

  • added 12 gauge cartridges

    - added Remington 870



  • now the AK-47 can only be found in the ZEE bunker

  • now boxes of 7.62x39mm cartridges can only be found in the ZEE bunker

Fixes:

  • added the setting of mouse axes
  • added first-person punch animation
  • after death, the chat window was re-created and it overlapped with the old one

