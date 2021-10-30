 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 30 October 2021

Feature Friday - October 29, 2021

Feature Friday - October 29, 2021

202.93

  • Added a third completely transparent opacity setting to the minimap, nearby objects and message log opacity toggles.
  • Added a window position lock toggle which removes the position and size borders of the message log, minimap and nearby objects windows.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from toggling certain toggleable abilities off before their cooldowns expired (including gas generation, Phasing, and Force Bubble).
  • Fixed a bug that caused ironshank to stop progressing if you reached over 200 move speed.
  • Fixed [redacted] ignoring the combat animations option.
  • Fixed a bug causing minimap and message log size persistance to not work correctly when the UI was not at 1.0x scale
  • Overloaded arc winder no longer appears as a blueprint on data disks.
  • [modding] Added preprocessing symbols for compiled mods to define optional behavior if another mod was loaded.

    For example, #if MOD_BLUE_CTESIPHUS will only compile what's within if the Blue Ctesiphus mod was loaded earlier.
  • [modding] Added [HasOptionFlagUpdate] and [OptionFlagUpdate] attributes that are invoked whenever an option is updated.
  • [modding] Added an option to write compiled mod assemblies to disk.
  • [modding] Fixed a bug that caused character creation to freeze if you did not define a detail color for a genotype.

