Feature Friday - October 29, 2021

202.93
- Added a third completely transparent opacity setting to the minimap, nearby objects and message log opacity toggles.
- Added a window position lock toggle which removes the position and size borders of the message log, minimap and nearby objects windows.
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from toggling certain toggleable abilities off before their cooldowns expired (including gas generation, Phasing, and Force Bubble).
- Fixed a bug that caused ironshank to stop progressing if you reached over 200 move speed.
- Fixed [redacted] ignoring the combat animations option.
- Fixed a bug causing minimap and message log size persistance to not work correctly when the UI was not at 1.0x scale
- Overloaded arc winder no longer appears as a blueprint on data disks.
- [modding] Added preprocessing symbols for compiled mods to define optional behavior if another mod was loaded.
For example, #if MOD_BLUE_CTESIPHUS will only compile what's within if the Blue Ctesiphus mod was loaded earlier.
- [modding] Added [HasOptionFlagUpdate] and [OptionFlagUpdate] attributes that are invoked whenever an option is updated.
- [modding] Added an option to write compiled mod assemblies to disk.
- [modding] Fixed a bug that caused character creation to freeze if you did not define a detail color for a genotype.
Changed files in this update