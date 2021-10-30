Halloween Goodies! - New Bosses, Race Tracks and more!

Happy Halloween everyone! Here's a cat treat for ya! In this release we...
Added new bosses to the Level 3 & 4 Graves
Added a Tractor Race Track on the Farm Map
Improved Vehicle Physics for Multiplayer
Improved Tutorials
Have Fun!
