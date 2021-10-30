 Skip to content

Cat Saves Halloween update for 30 October 2021

Halloween Goodies! - New Bosses, Race Tracks and more!

Build 7629147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween everyone! Here's a cat treat for ya! In this release we...

Added new bosses to the Level 3 & 4 Graves

Added a Tractor Race Track on the Farm Map

Improved Vehicle Physics for Multiplayer

Improved Tutorials

Have Fun!

