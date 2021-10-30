Update #11: Ninja in Progress

Hey everyone,

First off, happy Halloween- we wanted to do a whole content update for Halloween but unfortunately we've been planning quite a bit for November/December. Nonetheless, we still got a bunch of stuff done including a new enemy that may terrify some players.

Ninja/Katana Enemy

The Katana-wielding enemy has been readjusted to have a much faster movement speed when running towards you, opening up some pretty tight situations where you have to quickly roll away from an attack or kill the enemy before the attack could ever happen.

We still have quite a bit to do to the Katana enemy such as giving them a unique character model, but we're excited to finally add some more unique enemies to the game. We've got tons of plans for adding more enemies which should be happening in the month to come.

There's more to come for the Katana enemy, but this is a start.

Feature Requests, Improvements and Bugfixes

ADDED: Backstab UI Popup (when available)

ADDED: Sound effect when the player dies

ADDED: Added a setting to turn off the player flashlight [feature request]

ADDED: Added a setting to auto-continue loading screens [feature request]

IMPROVED: Shield enemies now ricochet bullets like the mirrors instead of right back at the player

ADJUSTED: Brutes/shield enemies now turn a bit slower

FIXED: Enemies clearing aggro after getting punched a couple times

OPTIMIZED: We've converted some stuff into C++ from UE4 Blueprints to hopefully optimize some systems for the future

OPTIMIZED: Electrical pole cables no longer use physics which should make levels run better where they're used

November Plans

Now you're probably wondering "Hmm, not much added this update around.", we've been hard at work planning and coming up with how we'll be tackling November- our plans for November involves doing one single big content update at the end of the month. If there's any issues/bugs that are relatively game-breaking due to this update, we'll make sure that's all fixed- but other than that we'll be working on the first big content update (finally).

We'll be releasing a roadmap post to discuss our goal for the end of this year, super exciting stuff to come!

Thanks again for all of the support, let us know what you think about this update through our Discord!