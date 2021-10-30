 Skip to content

Heart Fragment update for 30 October 2021

Update Notes (October 29, 2021)

Two important quality of life updates just went live!

  • Right-clicking the skip button instead of left clicking will use the "skip to next choice" feature. Based on my testing so far, it seems to also work as a "skip to next unread dialogue" button, but I'll need to do a bit more testing just to double-check that before I upload the patch.
  • StarxSocial posts now show up as a full social feed! Since you don't always have a good chance in-game to be prompted to check for new posts, as the routes go along and the characters you add on StarxSocial continue their lives alongside whatever actions you take, they'll make social media posts in their own time. You can click the "heart" next to their posts to like them and get a bit of bonus affection for some of them.

Additionally, 3 out of the 6 acrylic charms for the Heart Fragment merch tiers have been revealed so far. Here's a look at Clive, Jasper, and Shannon!





Follow Heart Fragment on Twitter and/or Tumblr or join the Heart Fragment discord server if you'd like to see the charms as they are revealed! Tomorrow will be Kay's reveal.

