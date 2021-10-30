Dota 2 update for 30 October 2021
ClientVersion 5075
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, and Romanian
Abilities
- Rebound: Added new attribute
target abort distancewith value of
1500
Extra notes