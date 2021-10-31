 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 31 October 2021

Scoring!, draw faultlines and lots of fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7628755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.0.44

  • Ability to draw faultlines
  • Simplify scanned bay texture for WSB
  • Scoring! (USPSA only for the moment)
  • BUG Fixes:
  • Made Renton Bay 6 look better and slightly wider
  • Adjusted walls to match the right dimension (plz check your stages)
  • Ad banners don't show Arrow: resize text
  • Optimized USPSA targets and fixed textures
  • Fixed missing walls when loading old stages
  • Adjusted Scanned bays to rest on the ground instead of floating
  • Adjusted WSB photo to look better and without stretching
  • Waypoint numbers not resetting after clearing stage
  • Switching from dryfire mode doesn't reset it's status
  • Weird behavior when switching in the middle of dryfire mode to simulation

Changed files in this update

Practisim Designer Playtest Content Depot 1702361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.