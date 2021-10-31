Scoring!, draw faultlines and lots of fixes

1.0.0.44
- Ability to draw faultlines
- Simplify scanned bay texture for WSB
- Scoring! (USPSA only for the moment)
- BUG Fixes:
- Made Renton Bay 6 look better and slightly wider
- Adjusted walls to match the right dimension (plz check your stages)
- Ad banners don't show Arrow: resize text
- Optimized USPSA targets and fixed textures
- Fixed missing walls when loading old stages
- Adjusted Scanned bays to rest on the ground instead of floating
- Adjusted WSB photo to look better and without stretching
- Waypoint numbers not resetting after clearing stage
- Switching from dryfire mode doesn't reset it's status
- Weird behavior when switching in the middle of dryfire mode to simulation
Changed files in this update