 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Psychonauts 2 update for 2 November 2021

Update 1088619 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 7628730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • Bonus Psychoseismometer unlocked in Otto's lab after finishing Gisu's quest, making it possible to unlock enemy achievements during post-game state.
  • Check marks appear in location selection menus to indicate if all collectibles in a location have been found.
  • Otto-Spot photo filter to show collectibles in the Otto-Shot photo mode.
  • Show all available figments in the figment viewer menu even if you haven't found them yet.

Bugs fixed:

  • General stability improvements for all platforms.
  • Improve environmental collision to prevent player and objects rarely falling through walls and floors.
  • Fix issues related to fall death and water curse, and preventing them from being broken if interrupted by a cutscene.
  • Fix duplicate characters and stray animation appearing in some cutscenes.
  • Fix issue that could cause flickering around objects submerged in water.
  • Improve save checkpoints to prevent the player's save data getting into a bad state.
  • Improve photo mode stability.
  • Expand the mental health advisory message.
  • HUD improvements to prevent extra health brains from appearing.
  • Improve PS4 version's resolution and stability on PS5.
  • Pause PC version when controller is unplugged.
  • Standardize PC controls between cutscenes and dialogue trees.
  • Improve xCloud streaming touch controls.

Changed files in this update

Psychonauts 2 Content Depot 607081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.