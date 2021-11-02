Update 1088619 Released

New features:
- Bonus Psychoseismometer unlocked in Otto's lab after finishing Gisu's quest, making it possible to unlock enemy achievements during post-game state.
- Check marks appear in location selection menus to indicate if all collectibles in a location have been found.
- Otto-Spot photo filter to show collectibles in the Otto-Shot photo mode.
- Show all available figments in the figment viewer menu even if you haven't found them yet.
Bugs fixed:
- General stability improvements for all platforms.
- Improve environmental collision to prevent player and objects rarely falling through walls and floors.
- Fix issues related to fall death and water curse, and preventing them from being broken if interrupted by a cutscene.
- Fix duplicate characters and stray animation appearing in some cutscenes.
- Fix issue that could cause flickering around objects submerged in water.
- Improve save checkpoints to prevent the player's save data getting into a bad state.
- Improve photo mode stability.
- Expand the mental health advisory message.
- HUD improvements to prevent extra health brains from appearing.
- Improve PS4 version's resolution and stability on PS5.
- Pause PC version when controller is unplugged.
- Standardize PC controls between cutscenes and dialogue trees.
- Improve xCloud streaming touch controls.
