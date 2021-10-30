V1.01 Now supports Vive / Index

Hello,
You can now use the Vive controllers.
The games controller manifest is now under Fossilfuel_vr/Config/SteamVRBindings/
I have also added a controller rotation option in the settings.
-DangerousBob
Dev
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello,
You can now use the Vive controllers.
The games controller manifest is now under Fossilfuel_vr/Config/SteamVRBindings/
I have also added a controller rotation option in the settings.
-DangerousBob
Dev
Changed files in this update