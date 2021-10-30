 Skip to content

Fossilfuel: Raptor Isolation VR update for 30 October 2021

V1.01 Now supports Vive / Index

You can now use the Vive controllers.

The games controller manifest is now under Fossilfuel_vr/Config/SteamVRBindings/

I have also added a controller rotation option in the settings.

-DangerousBob

Dev

