ARK: Survival Evolved update for 29 October 2021

Community Crunch 290: Happy Halloween, Community Corner, and More!

Welcome to another edition of the Community Crunch!

The Studio Wildcard team wants to wish you a very happy Halloween!

Our 24-hour charity stream for ExtraLife is right around the corner. On November 6th, 10 am Pacific, we'll be kicking off our 7th ExtraLife stream on [twitch.tv/survivetheark](twitch.tv/survivetheark) from our Seattle headquarters. For 24 hours we'll be teasing you with ARK info, playing games, but most importantly raising money for kids in need.

Stop by and have a chance at winning some amazing giveaways from sponsors like Blue microphone or special limited-edition ARK merch!

If you are interested in joining our team to help raise money, we'd love to have you! Check out this link for more information on how to get started. All donations go to the Extra Life organization and contribute to raising the Official Network rates! We'll be sharing an event outline, a list of sponsors, and details on boosted Official Network rates next week!





Fear Evolved 5 is live from October 26th to November 9th with the following perks:

Rates

Note that these bonuses are multiplicative of the game's standard 1x rates.

  • Official Servers: 3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
  • Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
  • ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, 5x Harvesting, 5x Taming, and 5x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus
  • Conquest: 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus





Creator: Raasclark

What's your favorite ARK soundtrack? Even Gareth Coker himself has taken an interest in Raasclark's latest video!

Creator: Clamen

Check out this recent video from Clamen where he goes on attack against three different tribes.



Dinotober Day 25: Ark Giganotosaurus by LionsAngel22

Ark Halloween Implant by Allenolantern

Fear Evolved by @kawarayane

Lightning Wyvern from ARK by Ангел Хаоса

ZOMKIBBY by @NeoVanilluxe

Noglin by @J0vando



@Nekatus

ZuzKrr

@DreadTamer

Have a great Halloween!

Studio Wildcard

