Update to 1.0.4

Balance Changes:

Adjusted the cost of Wraith's cards to make his power level more in line with the other monsters.

Dissipate cost reduced from 3 to 2

Incorporeal Form cost reduced from 5 to 4

Shadow Sprint cost reduced from 7 to 6

Phantom Punch cost reduced from 2 to 1

Child of Night cost reduced from 4 to 3

UI Improvements:

Clicking the deck or discard pile again while the viewer window is open now closes the window

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug in unlock verifier that allowed a desync between monster unlocks triggered and monsters available to play as.

Fixed bug in unlock verifier that caused Topsy-Turvy to re-lock itself.

Fixed the trigger for unlocking Sociopath not working properly

Fixed incorporeal adding a night born to your deck

Fixed some typos and missing images in skits