Update to 1.0.4

Balance Changes:
Adjusted the cost of Wraith's cards to make his power level more in line with the other monsters.
Dissipate cost reduced from 3 to 2
Incorporeal Form cost reduced from 5 to 4
Shadow Sprint cost reduced from 7 to 6
Phantom Punch cost reduced from 2 to 1
Child of Night cost reduced from 4 to 3
UI Improvements:
Clicking the deck or discard pile again while the viewer window is open now closes the window
Bug Fixes:
Fixed bug in unlock verifier that allowed a desync between monster unlocks triggered and monsters available to play as.
Fixed bug in unlock verifier that caused Topsy-Turvy to re-lock itself.
Fixed the trigger for unlocking Sociopath not working properly
Fixed incorporeal adding a night born to your deck
Fixed some typos and missing images in skits
