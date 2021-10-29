Update Notes for October 29th, 2021

- Added four kinds of unique rubble.
- Made vehicles more satisfying and easier to drive.
- Rework vehicle controls and feel, in addition to more functionality (will be reflected in the next update in the How To Play section).
- Fixed distance traveled calculations due to different scaling of environment.
- Targeting system for camera to target rooms (will be reflected in the next update in the How To Play section).
- Optimizations; Cleaned up a lot of unnecessary objects.
- Rework camera to create a better player experience for vehicles.
Loco Launcher update for 29 October 2021
