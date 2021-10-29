 Skip to content

Loco Launcher update for 29 October 2021

Update Notes for October 29th, 2021

Build 7628127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added four kinds of unique rubble.
  2. Made vehicles more satisfying and easier to drive.
  3. Rework vehicle controls and feel, in addition to more functionality (will be reflected in the next update in the How To Play section).
  4. Fixed distance traveled calculations due to different scaling of environment.
  5. Targeting system for camera to target rooms (will be reflected in the next update in the How To Play section).
  6. Optimizations; Cleaned up a lot of unnecessary objects.
  7. Rework camera to create a better player experience for vehicles.

Loco Launcher Content Depot 994701
