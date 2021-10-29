Dota 2 update for 29 October 2021
ClientVersion 5074
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Jenkins Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Avo+ Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: BSJ Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Cap Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Dakota Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Ephey Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Fogged Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Frankie Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Gareth Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Kyle Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Lizzard Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Lacoste Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Lyrical Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Moxxi Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: ODPixel Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: PPD Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Pimpmuckl Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Purge Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: PyrionFlax Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: SUNSfan Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Sheever Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Siractionslacks Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: TeaGuvnor Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Trent Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Weppas Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: aui_2000 Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: hotbid Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: skrff Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: sumichu Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: syndereN Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: tsunami Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: 4ce Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: 4liver Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Adekvat Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: ARS-ART Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: ArtStyle Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: b0rbe1 Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Bafik Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Belony Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: CrystalMay Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Dendi Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: DkPhobos Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Eiritel Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Goblak Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: GodHunt Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Inmateoo Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: JotM Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Lex Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: LighTofHeaveN Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Lil Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Maelstorm Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: NotInMyHouse Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Olsior Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Resolut1on Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Sh4dowehhh Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Solo Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: v1lat Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: XBOCT Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: 78 Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Ams Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Blink Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: CC Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Dove Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: FreeAgain Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Inflame Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: LavenderAA Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: M4 Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Mashall Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Mrrr Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Pepper Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: SanSheng Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Sdn Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Wind Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: YammerS Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Yuno Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Godz Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: 9pasha Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
Heroes
- Marci: Status mana regen reduced from
0.5to
0(-0.5)
Abilities
- Heat-Seeking Missile: Changed ability mana cost from
95/105/110/125to
95/105/115/125
- Natural Order: Changed base armor reduction from
41/59/73/89%to
40/60/80/100%
- Natural Order: Changed base resist reduction from
41/59/73/89%to
40/60/80/100%
- Dispose: Changed impact damage from
70/140/210/280to
70/130/190/250
- Unleash: Duration reduced from
18to
16(-2)
- Unleash: Changed pulse damage from
80/150/220to
60/130/200
- Rebound: Ability cast range reduced from
850to
800(-50)
- Rebound: Cast / jump range reduced from
850to
800(-50)
- {s:value}s Sidekick Spell Immunity: Value reduced from
1.75to
1.5(-0.25)
- +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: Value reduced from
250to
200(-50)
Extra notes