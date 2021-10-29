 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 29 October 2021

ClientVersion 5074

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Jenkins Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Avo+ Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: BSJ Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Cap Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Dakota Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Ephey Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Fogged Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Frankie Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Gareth Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Kyle Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Lizzard Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Lacoste Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Lyrical Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Moxxi Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: ODPixel Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: PPD Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Pimpmuckl Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Purge Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: PyrionFlax Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: SUNSfan Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Sheever Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Siractionslacks Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: TeaGuvnor Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Trent Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Weppas Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: aui_2000 Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: hotbid Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: skrff Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: sumichu Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: syndereN Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: tsunami Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: 4ce Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: 4liver Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Adekvat Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: ARS-ART Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: ArtStyle Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: b0rbe1 Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Bafik Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Belony Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: CrystalMay Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Dendi Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: DkPhobos Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Eiritel Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Goblak Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: GodHunt Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Inmateoo Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: JotM Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Lex Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: LighTofHeaveN Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Lil Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Maelstorm Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: NotInMyHouse Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Olsior Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Resolut1on Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Sh4dowehhh Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Solo Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: v1lat Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: XBOCT Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: 78 Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Ams Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Blink Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: CC Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Dove Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: FreeAgain Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Inflame Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: LavenderAA Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: M4 Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Mashall Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Mrrr Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Pepper Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: SanSheng Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Sdn Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Wind Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: YammerS Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Yuno Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Godz Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: 9pasha Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021

Heroes

  • Marci: Status mana regen reduced from 0.5 to 0 (-0.5)

Abilities

  • Heat-Seeking Missile: Changed ability mana cost from 95/105/110/125 to 95/105/115/125
  • Natural Order: Changed base armor reduction from 41/59/73/89% to 40/60/80/100%
  • Natural Order: Changed base resist reduction from 41/59/73/89% to 40/60/80/100%
  • Dispose: Changed impact damage from 70/140/210/280 to 70/130/190/250
  • Unleash: Duration reduced from 18 to 16 (-2)
  • Unleash: Changed pulse damage from 80/150/220 to 60/130/200
  • Rebound: Ability cast range reduced from 850 to 800 (-50)
  • Rebound: Cast / jump range reduced from 850 to 800 (-50)
  • {s:value}s Sidekick Spell Immunity: Value reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 (-0.25)
  • +{s:value} Rebound Cast/Jump Range: Value reduced from 250 to 200 (-50)

Changed files in this update

