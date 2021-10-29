Update 0.4.0.1 Hotfix

v0.4.0.1
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue preventing UI from displaying level up information correctly
-
Fixed dark lighting on Titus Halloween edition
-
Fixed missing door in AzTek Facility on Jungle Planet
-
Fixed several collision issues near swamp on Jungle Planet
-
Fixed low volume of Prison AI Attendant voice overs in Lockjaw Mining and Cellblocks
-
Enabled character progression saving on Titus
- Campaign Level cap set to 20
- Holochamber Level cap set to 30
- Mission progress will not be saved; replaying Titus will start the player at the beginning of the mission
Changed files in this update