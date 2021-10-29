 Skip to content

Solar Purge update for 29 October 2021

Update 0.4.0.1 Hotfix

Update 0.4.0.1 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.4.0.1

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue preventing UI from displaying level up information correctly

  • Fixed dark lighting on Titus Halloween edition

  • Fixed missing door in AzTek Facility on Jungle Planet

  • Fixed several collision issues near swamp on Jungle Planet

  • Fixed low volume of Prison AI Attendant voice overs in Lockjaw Mining and Cellblocks

  • Enabled character progression saving on Titus

    • Campaign Level cap set to 20
    • Holochamber Level cap set to 30
    • Mission progress will not be saved; replaying Titus will start the player at the beginning of the mission

