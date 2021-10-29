-
Fixed a bug where Phorgog Feepup Carries could spawn fragments when shot at after already being destroyed.
-
Fixed a bug where the Pink Folic Spikes audio would loop when in the pause menu or when off screen at times.
-
Fixed an issue where falling into the Pink Liquid at (Metabolite: Vascular Passage) would reset the player into the ground.
-
Fixed a bug where Enzymes (Floating Goo) would sometimes spawn in twice.
-
Added ‘Temporary’ collisions to prevent players from jumping over the Vascular System Transport and getting stuck. We will revisit this and do something more clever than collisions, later on.
-
Fixed a bug where dashing into the train could sometimes cause the game to not send you into the next layout.
-
Removed the ability to open up the submenu while standing on the Atomic Station. Doing so would cause interference with the submenu and the buttons that triggered the Atomic Station Actions.
-
Fixed a bug where elevators wouldn’t crush you if they landed on you or raised you into the ceiling. Causing you to get pinned in the collision.
Bio-Gun Playtest update for 29 October 2021
BUG FIXES (10-29-21)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
