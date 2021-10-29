Halloween 2021 Update!

V1.0.9:
Happy Halloween! This update adds the new Halloween Event to unlock special skins and many other fixes and adjustments!
Balance influencing changes:
- Steal Face is now more common in early level chests and stores
- Enemy AI is much less likely to poison d1s that won’t get rerolled
- Rebound enemy should be a bit smarter about when it can actually make a useful move and when it should return a die
Fixes and features:
- Added the Halloween Event! It includes 18 new dice skins that can only be unlocked during the event. The event goes from a week before to a week after Halloween.
- Added a toggle in the extra settings that will prioritize special event unlocks (it’s on by default) and a list of current events and how many special event items are left to unlock.
- Improved the distribution of faces on the hover face ring when it has to adjust for the edge of the screen.
- The game will now tell you when there are no more normal dice materials left to unlock.
- Added a dice material sort mode button that will switch between sorting skins by order of unlock and alphabetical by skin name
- Fixed certain dice not getting outlined correctly
- Improved the enemy thinking spiral UI with hover text that explains what it is and a key combo (press Q and E at the same time) that will force the enemy to take the best move it has if it’s taking too long for your taste. (It really doesn’t take that long though and will only appear when it's taking longer than expected!)
- You beat ENEMY NAME on won battle screen should no longer overlap with later items for long enemy names
- Pausing the game in the credits menu will no longer cause issues (and you can use the pause menu to leave early!)
- Face names in blocking/healing menu UI should be spaced out nicer
- Dragging faces off the face inventory list will stop scrolling the inventory once your mouse leaves the inventory list
- Disabled moving around dice behind the blocking and healing menus
- Scrolling your dice in your dice bag with your scroll wheel is now disabled when you’re scrolling your dice faces so you can only scroll one at once
- When you have a very large hover UI text it should now clamp to stay on the screen
