Diner Bros Inc update for 29 October 2021

New Minigame (MG_SNAKE) and Arcade Mode Beta!

Build 7627934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • New Minigame: MG_SNAKE! The classic game can now be played in Hacker Bros
  • New Mode: ARCADE MODE (Beta)! Play MG_SNAKE with your friends- Work together or battle each other. More to come in Arcade Mode!

Changes

  • Increased difficulty for multiple players
  • MG_FLAP: Increased pipe speed
  • MG_TIMBER: Increased penalty for hitting a branch
  • MG_TILES: Removed 5x3 grid in boss levels
  • MG_SEPARATE: Moved to unlock 3A
  • MG_PLATFORMERBOUNCE: Moved to unlock 3B

Fix

  • MG_WALDO: Fixed rare unbeatable bug

