New Minigame (MG_SNAKE) and Arcade Mode Beta!

New
- New Minigame: MG_SNAKE! The classic game can now be played in Hacker Bros
- New Mode: ARCADE MODE (Beta)! Play MG_SNAKE with your friends- Work together or battle each other. More to come in Arcade Mode!
Changes
- Increased difficulty for multiple players
- MG_FLAP: Increased pipe speed
- MG_TIMBER: Increased penalty for hitting a branch
- MG_TILES: Removed 5x3 grid in boss levels
- MG_SEPARATE: Moved to unlock 3A
- MG_PLATFORMERBOUNCE: Moved to unlock 3B
Fix
- MG_WALDO: Fixed rare unbeatable bug
Changed files in this update